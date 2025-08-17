CacheTech Inc. Has $902,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CacheTech Inc. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.