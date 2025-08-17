CacheTech Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,211,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.