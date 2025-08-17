Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,619,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,035 shares during the period. News makes up 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $152,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.34.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

