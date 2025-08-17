Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 688,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 102,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

