Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Yum China has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

