Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of TD SYNNEX worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

NYSE:SNX opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $153.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

