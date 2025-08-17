Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 189,978 Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 189,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

