Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 189,978 Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 189,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.07.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.