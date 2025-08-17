Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is FCG Investment Co’s 8th Largest Position

FCG Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $306.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

