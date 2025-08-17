Bretton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Bretton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes accounts for about 3.6% of Bretton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bretton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFH opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares in the company, valued at $54,447,613.83. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

