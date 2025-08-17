Bradley D. Owens Sells 3,014 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $257,244.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 42,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,312.55. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -327.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 132.2% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

View Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.