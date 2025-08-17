Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $9,174,660.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,326,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,302,463.40. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,234,081. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

