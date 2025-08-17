Boston Family Office LLC Sells 867 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,613,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

