Boston Family Office LLC Sells 553 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

