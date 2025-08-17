Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in FedEx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.79. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.