Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intuit by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.86.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $716.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $763.75 and its 200 day moving average is $671.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

