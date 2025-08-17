Boston Family Office LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 216.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,240,816.03. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

