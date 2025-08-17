Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

