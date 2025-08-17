Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.16). Approximately 5,029,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,284,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.85 million, a P/E ratio of -97.93 and a beta of -0.41.
Insider Transactions at Borders & Southern Petroleum
In other Borders & Southern Petroleum news, insider William Hodson bought 122,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,596.49 ($11,651.52). Company insiders own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
