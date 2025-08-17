Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,439,083 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $61.64.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

