Blue Edge Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.