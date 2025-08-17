Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.