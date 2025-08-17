Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $21,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

