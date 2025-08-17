Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 3,188 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

