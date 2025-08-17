Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $316.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $317.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

