Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

