Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $10.27 Million in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,527,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,000. Aurora Innovation comprises about 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

