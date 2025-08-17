Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 8,095 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GM opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

