Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Financial Comparison

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 1 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given MDxHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and MDxHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $6.06 4.82 MDxHealth $37.05 million 0.00 -$44.04 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

