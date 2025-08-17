Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,051,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $46.91 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $347.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

