ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Sold by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.85% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA JOJO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.50. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

