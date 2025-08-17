Arthelbert Louis Parker Sells 540 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Stock

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.1%

Brink’s stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $45,512,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $43,465,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $25,135,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 80.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 244,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

