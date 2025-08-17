Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MetLife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and MetLife”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $372.10 million 2.09 -$40.50 million ($0.49) -63.02 MetLife $72.12 billion 0.71 $4.43 billion $5.90 13.11

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 MetLife 0 1 10 0 2.91

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. MetLife has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.13%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -2.52% -12.13% -2.59% MetLife 5.83% 19.88% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetLife beats Hippo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

