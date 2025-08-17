Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day moving average of $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

