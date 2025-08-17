American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
