American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,701 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $103,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $22.91 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.