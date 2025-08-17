American Century Companies Inc. Has $143.85 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $143,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 40,841.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $128,318,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,022,000 after buying an additional 190,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.8%

IT stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.93. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.