American Century Companies Inc. Has $117.84 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $117,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $826.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $744.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

