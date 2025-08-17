American Century Companies Inc. Has $116.14 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,942 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $116,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $71.23 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

