American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,497 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $107,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.