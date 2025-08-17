American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Veeva Systems worth $109,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after acquiring an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after acquiring an additional 188,332 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.69 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

