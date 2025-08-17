Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,691 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,155,000 after buying an additional 222,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 284,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 75,406 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $65.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

