Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 164 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 545,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 520,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

