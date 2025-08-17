Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $309,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1%

LYB opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

