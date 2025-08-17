Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Shares in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Rambus by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the sale, the director owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,514. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,186 shares of company stock worth $1,023,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.21 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.