Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 302 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ISRG opened at $480.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

