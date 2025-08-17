Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $98.22 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

