Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 2,448 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

