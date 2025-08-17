Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 2,021 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $295,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,513,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.