Algert Global LLC Sells 632 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Independent Bank worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 810.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

