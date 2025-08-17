Algert Global LLC Sells 54,823 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,823 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 49.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $587,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $60.63 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.